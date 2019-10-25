Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $24 at Best Buy and Amazon. You’ll also find deals on the previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad and Apple’s latest $5 weekend movie sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11 and Pro/Max cases on sale

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 11 silicone case in black or white for $28. Best Buy drops the price down to $24. That’s down from the regular $39 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This is the first notable discount we’ve tracked on the latest silicone cases for Apple’s newest devices. Features include a soft microfiber lining, silicone outer shell, and a stamped Apple logo on the back. Jump over to this landing page for all of today’s best deals. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB hits one of its best prices

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $299. Regularly $429, today’s deal is $130 off and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad features a Retina display, Apple Pencil support, and more. This is a great option for consuming content and is far less pricey than the current generation iPad Pro. Ideal for kids or grandparents that do not require the latest generation devices. Plus with 128GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of room to store videos and more.

New weekend movie sale from Apple

Apple is heading into the weekend with a huge $5 movie sale across nearly every genre. Of course, all of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection. You’d typically pay $10 per film, although as much as $20 in some instances. Each deal is a match of or new all-time low price. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Bring CarPlay to your ride for $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Sony XAV-AX3000 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $330. Typically selling for $400, that’s good for a $70 discount, matches our previous mention, and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen. Featuring a 7-inch screen, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation, directions, and even more while commuting.

WD’s new My Passport 4TB Hard Drive is $94

Amazon offers the Western Digital 4TB My Passport USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive in black for $94. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120 but regularly goes for closer to $110. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Western Digital’s 2019 My Passport lineup offers a fresh design, USB 3.0 transfer speeds, and integrated 256-bit AES hardware encryption. This is a great option for Time Machine backups on compatible Macs or as an easy way to expand your console’s storage for more games.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap – the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-ft. nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. Starting at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]

Sennheiser GSP 370 Review: 100 wireless hours of great audio [Video]