Verizon 5G coverage is now live in Dallas and Omaha, Nebraska, says the carrier. That brings the network’s 5G service to a total of 15 US cities…

NordVPN

The announcement does, of course, come with the usual 5G caveat (our emphasis):

You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Dallas and Omaha […] With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with high throughput, ultra-low latency and massive capacity. That means downloading movies in seconds versus minutes and supporting mobile workforce applications.

As for specifics, the carrier says Verizon 5G coverage should be found in the following parts of Dallas:

Knox/Henderson, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Medical Center Area, Deep Ellum; and around such landmarks as Parkland Memorial Hospital, Children’s Medical Center, Jade Waters Pool, Dallas Comedy House, The Curtain Club, Dallas Theological Seminary and Turtle Creek Park.

And in Omaha:

Around landmarks such as Old Market, Omaha Children’s Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, The Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University.

The reason for this limited coverage is that the frequencies used by 5G are very limited in range, making a 5G base station more like a Wi-Fi router than an LTE antenna.

Verizon has also shared details of its planned expansion.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.

All of Apple’s 2020 iPhones are expected to support 5G, by which time there should be more meaningful 5G coverage — though even then it is likely to be concentrated in larger cities.

Photo: Shutterstock

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: