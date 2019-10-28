Amazon takes up to $299 off Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, while the latest AirPods are also notably discounted. You’ll also find elago’s adorable Apple Watch stand on for $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon takes up to $299 off various 11-inch iPad Pro models

Amazon is currently taking up to $299 off Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. Today’s deal is the biggest cash discount we’ve seen to date. The most notable discounts come on the Wi-Fi + Cellular 256 GB model in Silver, which is $800 with the discount reflected at checkout, a $299 savings. Most configurations are around $150 off. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12 MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Beat the Black Friday rush, get latest AirPods from $130

Rakuten is offering Apple’s latest AirPods from $130 with the wireless Qi charging case version dropping to $150. That’s as much as $49 off the regular going rate. The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast pairing. Great for a holiday gift this year or for yourself upgrading a mobile work setup. We loved them in our hands-on review. Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds.

elago’s vintage-inspired Apple Watch dock is 30% off

elago via Amazon offers its W3 Apple Watch Stand for $9 in white. As a comparison, it typically goes for $13 direct, and this is a match of the best price we’ve seen in 2019. For Apple fans, this Watch stand is a must-have with its vintage Mac vibes and spot-on coloring. It’s made of silicone, which means that it won’t scratch your Apple Watch. We loved it in our hands-on review.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap — the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-foot nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad, and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. It starts at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

