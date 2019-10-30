Stacktrace Podcast 060: “In-ear HomePods”

Apple releases the AirPods Pro, and the Rambo Report makes its triumphant return as the name of Apple’s tracking tag is revealed. Also, balancing fixing tech debt with feature development, Swift vs SDK features, and much more.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.

Sponsored by Infinity Cable: Get the new Infinity Cable with interchangeable magnetic tips for USB-C, micro-USB and Lightning- the first with 100W Power Delivery. Available up to 55% off with early bird pricing now.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/RpYGBVzWeC_StacktraceEp60.mp3

Links