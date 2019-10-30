Apple’s official Apple Watch bands are on sale from under $23 at Amazon, while pre-paid iPhone XS deals have popped alongside Anker’s annual Halloween sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch bands hit new Amazon all-time lows

We’ve spotted a number of official Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon today, marking new all-time lows on a variety of different styles. As always, you’ll need a Prime membership or an order over $25 to lock-in free shipping. A number of different Sport Loop Bands have dropped in various colors from $22.50, including new all-time lows on Nectarine, Black, and Sand. Be sure to browse through all of the listings for more. These bands regularly sell for $49. Given how pricey these bands can typically be, now is a great time to grab a few while discounted whether for yourself or the fitness junkie in your life. Check out the entire sale here.

You’ll also want to make sure you swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 5 bands for even more deals from $5. Here you’ll find a wide range of styles to choose from, including Sport Loops, Leather Straps, and more.

Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB on pre-paid service

Amazon offers Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB in Gold for $766. This model is designed for Simple Mobile’s pre-paid network and is locked for a year. More details here. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $999 but trends around $900 these days at Best Buy and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with HDR support, dual 12 and 7MP cameras, and support for Face ID. Despite newer devices recently hitting the market, this is a solid buy at today’s discounted price.

Anker’s Halloween sale delivers deals on the latest tech

Anker’s annual Halloween sale is now live over at Amazon with fresh discounts on smartphone accessories, home theater tech, and more. The usual free shipping requirements are in place here for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Anker PowerWave 10W Qi Base Pad for $16. That’s good for a $6 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s latest wireless charging pad offers a sleek low-profile design, up to 10W charging speeds, and an LED indicator to relay that your phone is powering up. Shop the rest of Anker’s Halloween sale right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap — the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-foot nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad, and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. It starts at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

