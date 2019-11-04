Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 takes $100 off at Macy’s, Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box starts at $12, and you can score a 9.7-inch iPad with cellular for $235. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 takes $100 off

Macy’s is taking $100 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models, including Nike+, with deals from $299. Today’s deal is double the discount you’ll find at other retailers. It’s also right in line with our previous mentions. We’ve rarely seen Nike+ Series 4 models on sale in 2019, so be sure to jump on this deal today. We’re expecting these offers to sell out quickly. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than its predecessors and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Check out the entire sale right here.

Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box is packed with deals

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a number of notable deals on Logitech accessories for your Mac or PC. Deals can be had under $12 with our top pick being the MX Master Wireless Mouse at $47, which is down from the usual $60 price tag. You can find all of our top picks right here.

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad with cellular is just $235

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s refurbished 5th generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB in unlocked condition for $235. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $459. We’ve previously mentioned it in refurbished condition for around $300. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display, A9 chip, 32GB worth of internal storage, and an 8MP camera with support for 1080p video recording. Today’s deal is perfect for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Includes a 90-day warranty.

