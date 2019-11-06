Stacktrace Podcast 061: “The Apple Cinematic Universe”

From modularizing code and cloud-synced databases to reviews of the first set of Apple TV+ shows — this episode of Stacktrace has it all. Also, what could the implications of Photoshop running on ARM64 be, more speculation about Apple’s AR (or perhaps VR?) efforts, and a short trip to Bermuda.

Sponsored by OWC: Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/OjZIcLrOWA_StacktraceEp61.mp3

Links