Stacktrace Podcast 061: “The Apple Cinematic Universe”

From modularizing code and cloud-synced databases to reviews of the first set of Apple TV+ shows — this episode of Stacktrace has it all. Also, what could the implications of Photoshop running on ARM64 be, more speculation about Apple’s AR (or perhaps VR?) efforts, and a short trip to Bermuda.
Sponsored by OWC: Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.
Links
- Files
- Demo of Rambo’s recent UI work
- Rumor: Apple working with Valve on AR headset
- Photoshop for iPad
- Rambo’s WWDC by Sundell guest article about AR
- Down in Bermuda
- CloudKit
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.