Apple releases first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2

In addition to the public release of iOS 13.2.2 today, Apple has also released the first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.2. The update likely focuses on performance improvements, security updates, and bug fixes.

Developers can update to the latest beta through System Preferences if they’re already enrolled in the Beta Program. A public beta release should be available later this week.

macOS 10.15.2 is the successor to macOS 10.15.1, which included new Siri privacy settings, new emoji, and more. Apple hasn’t specified what changes are included in macOS 10.15.2, but the update likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements.

