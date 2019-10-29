Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update with new Emoji, HomeKit Secure Video support, and more

Following the launch of iOS 13.2 and watchOS 6.1, Apple today has released macOS Catalina 10.15.1. This update includes over 70 new Emoji, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, and more. This is the first major update since the launch of macOS Catalina earlier this month.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 also focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements. Users can update to the latest version through System Preferences on a Mac.

Here are the release notes for macOS Catalina 10.15.1:

The macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update includes updated and additional emoji, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings, as well as bug fixes and improvements.

Emoji:

Over 70 new or updated emoji, including animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji

AirPods:

Introduces support for AirPods Pro

Home app:

HomeKit Secure Video enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection

HomeKit enabled routers let you control how your HomeKit accessories communicate over the internet or in your home

Adds support for AirPlay 2-enabled speakers in scenes and automations

Siri:

Privacy settings to control whether or not to help improve Siri and Dictation by allowing Apple to store audio of your Siri and Dictation interactions

Option to delete your Siri and Dictation history from Siri Settings

This update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Restores the ability to view file names in the All Photos view in Photos

Restores the ability to filter by favorites, photos, videos, edited, and keywords in Days view in Photos

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Adds a two-finger swipe gesture for back navigation in Apple News

Resolves issues that may occur in the Music app when displaying playlists inside folders and newly added songs in the Songs list

Improves reliability of migrating iTunes library databases into the Music, Podcasts, and TV apps

Fixes an issue where downloaded titles were not visible in the Downloads folder in the TV app

