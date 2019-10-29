Apple releasing watchOS 6.1 to the public with Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 support, more

Apple today is releasing watchOS 6.1 to the public after developer beta testing. The update includes performance improvements, and brings watchOS 6 to the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 were excluded from the initial release of watchOS 6 last month. At the time, Apple said the update would come sometime in the fall.

Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 users can now update to watchOS 6.1. In addition to support for the older Apple Watch models, watchOS 6.1 includes support for AirPods Pro, as well as performance improvements and bug fixes. During beta testing, the update appeared to improve battery life performance for the Apple Watch Series 5 as well.

Here’s are the release notes for today’s update:

watchOS 6.1 introduces support for AirPods Pro and includes improvements and bug fixes. This update also brings watchOS 6 to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 users can look forward several new watchOS 6 features. watchOS 6 brings new first-party apps to the device, including apps for the Calculator, Voice Memos, and Audiobooks. watchOS 6 also marks the introduction of a dedicated App Store for Apple Watch apps. Users will be able to search, discover, and download apps directly from their watch, making the device less reliant on iPhone.

Apple has also released watchOS 5.3.3 to the public. This update is for people who don’t have an iPhone that is capable of running iOS 13, and therefore can’t update to watchOS 6. Apple says this update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

Are you still using an Apple Watch Series 1 or Series 2? What watchOS 6 feature are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments! Spot any other major changes in today’s public release of watchOS 6.1? Share them in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: