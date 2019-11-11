Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is what’s making it possible for manufacturers to create more compact chargers than ever before. Now, Hyper has launched what it’s calling the “world’s first & smallest 100W GaN USB-C Charger” that features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports and it looks like a great choice for MacBooks, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more.

Hyper certainly doesn’t need to raise money to launch this product but the company has been known to use crowdfunding campaigns to help market its latest products like its iPad Pro hub and much more. The 100W GaN USB-C Charger is freshly listed on Kickstarter with discounted pricing for backers. It seems to be very well, it’s already hit over $230K of its $100K goal.

It offers 100W total power across the four ports (two USB-C, two USB-A) with a compact design about the size of a deck of cards. It addition to being able to charge four devices at once like MacBook, iPad Pro, iPhone, and more, you can also power two MacBooks at a time.

Unlike many third-party multiport USB-C chargers, the 100W GaN Charger includes a built-in foldable wall plug so you don’t have to remember an extra cable. It’s also travel-friendly as you can switch out the plugs for use in different countries.

Hyper says it’s roughly 50% smaller than “current traditional chargers.” The 100W GaN USB-C Charger is going for as low as $49 to some backers (some tiers already sold out). Hyper is planning to ship this new compact GaN charger to backers starting in January 2020.

Keep in mind there are inherent risks with Kickstarter campaigns. That said, Hyper is known for delivering on its crowdfunding campaigns over its years of making Apple accessories.

Check out more Apple accessories from Hyper at its website and Amazon storefront.

