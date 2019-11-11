When is episode 5 of The Morning Show airing on Apple TV+?

The Morning Show is one of many new offerings on Apple’s new Apple TV+ streaming service, and at launch, only 3 of its 10 total episodes were available to stream. Now that you’ve watched the first set, you might be wondering when you can expect to get more of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Here’s when you should expect episode 5 of The Morning Show to air on Apple TV+.

When will I be able to stream episodes 4-10 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+?

Apple has announced that the remaining seven episodes of The Morning Show will be available on Apple TV+ on a weekly basis — starting on November 8th with episode 4 and following with episodes 5 through 10.

The Morning Show episode 4: November 8, 2019

The Morning Show episode 5: November 15, 2019

The Morning Show episode 6: November 22, 2019

The Morning Show episode 7: November 29, 2019

The Morning Show episode 8: December 6, 2019

The Morning Show episode 9: December 13, 2019

The Morning Show episode 10: December 20, 2019

What time is The Morning Show episode 5 going to be available?

We didn’t know last week when new episodes would actually be available (we knew the date, but not the exact time). Thankfully, now we know that Apple updates its listings at midnight Eastern Time (US) on the day of release. So if you want to stay up late on the day before release you might be able to catch it before heading to sleep.

For a complete roundup of everything Apple TV+ subscribers will have access to, be sure to check out our full guide. There, you'll find every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers and what you can expect to come in the future.

