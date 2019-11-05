The Apple TV app launched on the Amazon Fire TV Stick recently, and is coming to other Amazon Fire TV devices soon. However, users are hitting a very common roadblock when trying to set up and sign in to the TV app on their Fire Stick. Here’s the fix …

Let’s assume you have already downloaded the TV app for Fire TV and have installed it.

Then, you are presented with the storefront interface. However, when you go to watch a show, like Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, you will need to sign in to your account.

This is where the problem arises. You hit the “Signing In” screen on the TV app with the loading spinner … and it never ends. It never stops spinning.

Stuck on this Signing In screen?

The app is unhelpful and won’t tell you what you need to do, but luckily the fix is simple.

What you need to do is exit the TV app, open the Settings app, select Device -> About -> Software Version and then press the Check for System Update button. What you will probably find is there is a new update available; seemingly the Fire TV is very slow at notifying users about the need to update the operating system.

When the update is found, the Fire TV Stick will start downloading the newest OS firmware automatically. Once the download is complete, press “Install System Update” to update.

After updating to the latest OS version, you can then go back to the Apple TV app and sign in again. The login process should now complete successfully.

You can now use all the features of the Apple TV app. Unfortunately, the TV app on Amazon Fire TV does not support making purchases. You need to make purchases or subscribe to Channels on another device (like an iOS product or tv.apple.com) and the content will unlock on the Amazon Fire TV.