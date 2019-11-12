Tim Cook and President Trump to tour Apple facilities in Texas together, report says

Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Donald Trump are expected to make a trip to Texas together, Reuters reports today. The trip has yet to be officially announced, but the two would reportedly tour facilities in Texas where Apple products are made.

The trip to Austin by Cook and Trump could take place “as soon as next week,” the report says. As expected, the trip would be designed to help President Trump “showcase companies that keep jobs in America.”

Cook and Trump have developed a strong relationship since the president took office. Last month, a report explored how Cook is able to successfully navigate and maintain that relationship, despite also publicly criticizing Trump Administration policies.

The visit would allow Trump to tout his strong bond with Cook, after many CEOs resigned from a business advisory board in 2017 following Trump’s tepid response to violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Apple confirmed in September that the 2019 Mac Pro will be made in Austin, much like its predecessor. In conjunction with that, Apple has received tariff relief on parts imported by from China, though not all of its requests were approved.

Despite the strong relationship between Trump and Cook behind the scenes, this public trip would be the first of its kind for the two. The relationship between the two has been relatively private, despite reports indicating that the Trump Administration has come to rely on Cook’s insight on trade, business, and more.

Neither Apple nor the Trump Administration have confirmed the planned visit to Austin. Reuters says the trip could occur as early as next week, so we should learn more about the visit soon.

