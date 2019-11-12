Walmart adds integration with Siri as it expands Voice Ordering feature

Walmart has announced that it is integrating with Siri on iOS to allow shoppers to easily add items to their cart. The new Voice Order feature allows you interact with Walmart by simply telling Siri to “Add to Walmart.”

The new Siri Shortcut from Walmart is designed for the retailer’s Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery services. This means you can gradually add items to your shopping cart using Siri throughout the week, then place your order for pickup or delivery when you’re ready.

Walmart explains how the feature works:

Customers build out their basket by just saying “Add to Walmart” and then naming the product they want to add to their cart. After that, customers can place their order and Walmart personal shoppers get to work gathering the items for the customer, who can pick the order up on the way home or have it delivered right to their door.

To power this feature, Walmart will tap into your order history for specific item information. For example, if you say “add orange juice to my cart,” the Walmart app will check your purchase history to see what kind of orange juice you usually buy, and add that specific type to your cart.

If you want to give this feature a try today, download the Walmart Grocery App for iOS, then tap on the new “Voice Shopping” settings shown on your account page. Read Walmart’s full announcement below.

