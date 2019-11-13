Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro gets its very first discount, plus AirPods Pro return to Amazon low and Apple’s iPhone XS/Max Battery Cases are on sale from $79. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount

Earlier today, Apple introduced new 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Now, we’re bringing you the first discount…before launch day. Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is now taking up to $437 off the new 16-inch models. Free shipping is available for all with Expercom quoting 8-12 day delivery. You can see pricing for each model on this page over at 9to5Toys.

AirPods Pro return to Amazon all-time low price at $235

Amazon offers the new Apple AirPods Pro for $235. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price and our previous mention. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up the latest from Apple on launch day, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his recent hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Apple’s iPhone XS/Max Battery Cases on sale from $79

Walmart offers Apple’s official iPhone XS Smart Battery Cases for $79. Regularly $129, this is a new all-time low and $23 less than Amazon’s current offering. You can grab the XS model for $102 at this time via Amazon (Reg. $129). Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max Smart Battery Case delivers substantial extra power to your everyday carry. You can count on up to an additional 37 hours of talk time here, making it easy to have enough just to last your entire day. Better yet? It charges via both USB-C PD and wirelessly, which is ideal for easy power-ups wherever your adventures take you.

The 9to5Mac BundleHunt delivers over 40 top apps from just $1 each https://t.co/y5Wn5UBP8S by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/cLT72XQfD3 — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) November 4, 2019

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

