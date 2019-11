On this week’s episode, John and Gui talk about “Sundell as a service”, static site generation (act surprised!), then dive deep into a full review of the AirPods Pro, from the audio quality all the way to what’s the best technique for taking them out of their case. Also, stay tuned for another edition of Stacktrace Arcade and an #askstacktrace question about… Windows?

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/yDwhzKjXez_Stacktrace62.mp3

