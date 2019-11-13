How to watch the Trump impeachment hearings live on iPhone, Apple TV, more

The first Trump impeachment hearings are happening and you can watch the public proceedings live on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more.

From CBS today:

The impeachment inquiry of President Trump enters a new phase this week with open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Democrats are investigating whether the president betrayed his oath of office and placed his personal interests above national security through his communications with the Ukrainian president.

How to watch the first Trump impeachment hearings on iPhone, Apple TV, more

In addition to the embed below, head to YouTube or the web to watch Trump’s public impeachment hearings live via: CBS News CSPAN Fox News CNN



Apple News also has coverage of the impeachment inquiry.