HomeRun Apple Watch app gains tons of new icons for controlling HomeKit with complications

HomeRun is a powerful way to control HomeKit scenes and more from your Apple Watch, and it’s one of our favorite apps here at 9to5Mac. Today, the app is getting even more personal with a new collection of icons, emoji, and more.

HomeRun’s goal is to make it as easy as possible to launch HomeKit scenes from your Apple Watch using complications. For instance, earlier this year, the app added support for creating HomeKit complications that change based on the time of day.

HomeRun is the best way to interact with HomeKit on your Watch. Providing fast control of your HomeKit scenes from your wrist in a grid or via complications.

Today’s update to HomeRun 1.3 adds support for the full set of Simpaticon icons, which is a popular collection of iOS style icons. There is also support for the full set of SF Symbols, as well as support for emoji on the grid layout.

In total, there are over 4000 icons and emojis included in HomeRun with this update, which opens up “thousands upon thousands of customizable choices” for HomeKit scenes.

With a wider selection of icons, you can further customize HomeRun complications, making it easier to remember what complications control certain scenes and accessories. HomeRun is available on the App Store for $2.99.

My favourite new HomeRun setup. Controlling my HomePod from HomeKit scenes. Play a specific playlist, resume, pause, and volume set to two specific values. pic.twitter.com/orgdPFI6lL — Aaron Pearce (@aaron_pearce) November 13, 2019

