Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, shared at the Wired25 conference this evening that the social media service will expand its test that hides like counts to the US next week for some users. This comes after testing started this summer in a handful of countries including Canada, Italy, Australia, and Brazil.

Update 11/14:

Instagram has shared that the expansion of the test is now starting to roll out in the US…

Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own.

It further explained that while most feedback has been positive in the initial countries to see the change, this is just a test for now.

While the feedback from early testing in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand has been positive, this is a fundamental change to Instagram, and so we’re continuing our test to learn more from our global community. In addition, we understand that like counts are important for many creators, and we are actively thinking through ways for creators to communicate value to their partners.

As the tests of removing like counts in Instagram started earlier this year, the company noted that the goal is to have “your followers focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get.”

CEO Adam Mosseri shared more during an interview at Wired25 as he announced the expansion of the test to the US which should happen next week. He highlighted that the change is focused on helping young people.

It’s about young people. The idea is to depressurize Instagram, make it less of a competition, give people more space to focus on connecting with people that they love, things that inspire them, but it’s really focused about young people.

The testing in the US will include a limited amount of users as it rolls out starting next week. Those who see the change won’t see like counts for others’ posts but will still be able to see the likes for photos and videos that they post. Those affected should see a notification that they’re a part of the test as seen in the image above.

The US will be the eighth country Instagram is piloting hiding likes after Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It's the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

