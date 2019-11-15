Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Logitech now rolling out HomeKit Secure Video support to Circle 2 Wired camera
- Germany forces Apple to let other mobile wallet services use iPhone’s NFC chip
- 15-inch vs 16-inch MacBook Pro comparison: Should you upgrade?
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 251: 16-inch MacBook Pro, service bundle rumors, Apple Music Replay
- Comment: Apple Watch should be on every wrist after $129 Black Friday special
- Amazon clears out Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $450 off
- Don’t wait for Black Friday, Apple Watch Series 4 is up to $350 off right now!
