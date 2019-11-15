9to5Mac Happy Hour 251: 16-inch MacBook Pro, service bundle rumors, Apple Music Replay

Nov. 15th 2019

0

Apple has a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a ‘Magic Keyboard’, the new Apple Research app with two new health studies debuts, Apple Music has a new ‘Replay’ year-in-review playlist, and lots of news about Apple Services bundles, TV+, HomeKit Secure Video, and much more.

Stories we discuss in this episode:

