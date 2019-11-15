9to5Mac Happy Hour 251: 16-inch MacBook Pro, service bundle rumors, Apple Music Replay

Apple has a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a ‘Magic Keyboard’, the new Apple Research app with two new health studies debuts, Apple Music has a new ‘Replay’ year-in-review playlist, and lots of news about Apple Services bundles, TV+, HomeKit Secure Video, and much more.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- 16-inch MacBook Pro reveal likely this week as Apple appears to be holding private press briefings
- Bloomberg: 16-inch MacBook Pro coming as soon as tomorrow, starting at $2,400
- Apple announces new 16-inch MacBook Pro: scissor switch ‘Magic Keyboard’, louder speakers, $2399
- 16-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at over $6000 with 8TB SSD, 64GB RAM, more
- Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p webcam and lacks Wi-Fi 6 — unlike iPhone 11
- Apple discontinues 15-inch MacBook Pro as 16-inch now available
- Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR available starting in December
- The latest MacBook Pro has a different keyboard, so is it safe to buy an Apple laptop now?
- Stanford Medicine publishes full results from the Apple Watch Heart Study
- Apple launches Research app, US users can enroll in three health studies
- Apple debuts Apple Music Replay for year-in-review insights
- Replay 2017 by Apple Music for Zac Hall on Apple Music
- Bloomberg: Apple prepares deals to offer a bundle of Apple Music, News+, and TV+ in 2020
- Apple News+ failing to attract new subscribers after March launch, report says
- Former HBO CEO in ‘advanced talks’ with Apple TV+ for an exclusive production deal
- Disney Plus app now available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
- tvOS 13.3 adds setting to put back the Up Next queue on the Apple TV Top Shelf
