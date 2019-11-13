Apple announces Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR available starting in December

Apple’s highly anticipated all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR have been slated for a fall release since being unveiled at WWDC last June. Now Apple has officially announced that the new professional Mac and display will be available starting in December and hit that deadline.

Apple shared the official word in the Newsroom post today for the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro. This comes after Bloomberg reported just yesterday that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR would become available in December.

Apple didn’t share a specific preorder or availability date, for now, other than next month.

Today, Apple also announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December. Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.

The Mac Pro will start at $5,999 with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, and just 256GB of SSD storage. The Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 with the stand going for $999. Estimates expect a fully maxed out Mac Pro with Pro Display XDR could push the cost past $50,000.

As for the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro, it features a scissor switch keyboard with a ‘Magic Keyboard’, six-speaker system, up to 8-core processor, and up to 64 GB RAM. Read all about the 16-inch MacBook Pro in our announcement coverage here.

