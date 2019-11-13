16-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at over $6000 with 8TB SSD, 64GB RAM, more

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to order now. It starts at $2,399, which is much lower than some supply chain rumors had suggested. At the high-end, the 16-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at $6,099 and gets you quite a bit of power.

For $6,099 you get 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory, an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory graphics card, and an 8TB SSD, which Apple says is a first for a laptop.

Here are the SSD upgrade options from the base 512GB configuration:

1TB SSD +$200

2TB SSD +$600

4TB SSD +$1,200

8TB SSD +$2,400

What’s interesting to note is the price delta between the entry-level Mac Pro. While Apple has yet to publish the online configurator for the Mac Pro, we do know that it will start at $5,999 with 256GB of SSD storage. While the Mac Pro has other benefits, such as expandability, the SSD pricing on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the 512GB base option is particularly notable.

Apple did announce today that the Max Pro and the Pro Display XDR will start shipping in December. We should learn build-to-order configuration options soon.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also features a new Magic Keyboard, which should greatly improve the reliability compared to the butterfly keyboard. Read all of the details on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro in our full coverage here.

