Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p webcam and lacks Wi-Fi 6 — unlike iPhone 11

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a range of great improvements headlined by a more reliable scissor switch Magic Keyboard. However, there are a couple of notable components that didn’t see an upgrade.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a return to the scissor switch keyboard, can be configured with up to 64Gb of RAM, has a new six-speaker system, improvement thermal system, and much more.

However, it unfortunately still uses an 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip. The lack of Wi-Fi 6 is disappointing considering Apple debuted it in the iPhone 11 lineup this year.

Another holdover from old MacBooks is the 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p FaceTime Camera. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro front-facing camera can shoot 4K.

What do you think about the new MacBook pro lacking Wi-Fi 6 and a better FaceTime camera? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

