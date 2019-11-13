Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p webcam and lacks Wi-Fi 6 — unlike iPhone 11

Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a range of great improvements headlined by a more reliable scissor switch Magic Keyboard. However, there are a couple of notable components that didn’t see an upgrade.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a return to the scissor switch keyboard, can be configured with up to 64Gb of RAM, has a new six-speaker system, improvement thermal system, and much more.
However, it unfortunately still uses an 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip. The lack of Wi-Fi 6 is disappointing considering Apple debuted it in the iPhone 11 lineup this year.
Another holdover from old MacBooks is the 16-inch MacBook Pro still uses a 720p FaceTime Camera. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro front-facing camera can shoot 4K.
What do you think about the new MacBook pro lacking Wi-Fi 6 and a better FaceTime camera? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
