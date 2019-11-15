Three former Apple execs create new chip company, will compete with Intel and AMD

A trio of former Apple chip executives has started a new chip company that has the goal of improving large servers. The three founders have more than 20 years of combined experience at Apple with one having served as the company’s chief A-series architect. The newly founded chip maker will compete with the likes of Intel and AMD.

Reported by Reuters, Nuvia came out of stealth mode today.

NUVIA Inc was founded by Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno in early 2019 and is developing a processor code-named Phoenix. The company on Friday said it raised $53 million from Dell Technologies Capital and several Silicon Valley firms, which will help it expand from 60 employees to about 100 by the end of this year.

Nuvia’s founders Gerard Williams II, John Bruno, and Manu Gulati shared time as chip executives at Apple, with Williams holding the role of chief architect for all of the A-series chips.

Williams left Apple this spring after more than nine years as chief architect for all Apple central processors and systems-on-a-chip. Gulati spent eight years at Apple working on mobile systems-on-a-chip, and Bruno spent five years in Apple’s platform architecture group. Gulati and Bruno also worked for Alphabet Inc’s Google before coming to NUVIA.

The plan is to make chips for big data centers and offer higher efficiency and security than existing products in the space from giants like Intel and AMD.

At NUVIA, the group’s goal is to take the lessons learned designing powerful chips for small, battery-powered devices such as iPhones and apply them to large, electricity hungry data center servers. The founders aim to make a chip that is faster, more power efficient and more secure than existing data center processors, Williams told Reuters.

Moor Insights & Strategies’ Patrick Moorhead believes Nuvia could be a competitive business.

“I’ve been in and around semiconductor companies for 30 years. There are never any guarantees, but one thread that I’ve seen is that the most successful chip companies have rock star architects and developers,” Moorhead said.

