Nintendo seems to be increasingly seeking to make money from in-app subscriptions in its iOS and Android mobile games, with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp the latest example.

The company previously offered a Gold Pass for Mario Kart Tour …

NordVPN

Starting in December, Nintendo says it will launch a limited beta test of multiplayer support in the app. The feature will be limited to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers during the beta testing period. The Gold Pass in-app purchase is a $4.99 per month subscription. In addition to multi-player support, Gold Pass includes 200cc racing, Gold Challenges, and Gold Gifts.

Resetera member ZeoVGM spotted advance notice of the upcoming Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp subscription options, set to launch on November 21.

In one plan, you’ll be able to appoint one lucky animal as your camp caretaker and get some extra help around the campsite. In the other plan, you’ll be able to receive fortune cookies and store your furniture and clothing items in warehouses.

The news didn’t go down well with other forum members.

More like empty your pocket camp. Oh yeah, thanks for reminding me to delete this off of my phone. Nintendo’s mobile practices are shameful. Feels uncharacteristically dirty for Nintendo. It’s like mobile Nintendo and Switch Nintendo are two completely separate companies. Keep this trash millions of miles away from my mainline Animal Crossing. Nothing that even resembles it. Nothing that can be carried over or transferred. Keep this trash millions of miles away from my mainline Animal Crossing. Nothing that even resembles it. Nothing that can be carried over or transferred. As someone who’s played this game almost every single day since launch…… nah. I feel like all these microtransactions and paid services are cheapening the brands of these games. Pay for a helper so they can help you finish all that nothing you’ve been putting off doing in Pocket Camp.

Via The Verge

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: