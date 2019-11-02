Mario Kart Tour adding multiplayer support in beta next month, but only for subscribers

Mario Kart Tour has proven to be a hit during its first month of availability, despite one key feature being missing: real-time multiplayer support. Nintendo has announced this week, however, that it will begin testing multiplayer next month.

Currently, Mario Kart Tour supports sharing high scores and leaderboards, but actual multiplayer support is nowhere to be found. Starting in December, Nintendo says it will launch a limited beta test of multiplayer support in the app.

The feature will be limited to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers during the beta testing period. The Gold Pass in-app purchase is a $4.99 per month subscription. In addition to multi-player support, Gold Pass includes 200cc racing, Gold Challenges, and Gold Gifts.

There aren’t any other details on real-time multiplayer support in Mario Kart Tour available at this time. For instance, it’s unclear if the feature will still be limited to Gold Pass subscribers when it rolls out to the general public. It’s also unknown how long the beta testing period will last, and when the feature will launch to the public.

Mario Kart Tour has faced criticism for its freemium pricing structure. The game is free-to-play, but relies heavily on in-app purchases and subscriptions to unlock key features.

Have you played Mario Kart Tour for iOS yet? What do you think of it? Let us know down in the comments! The app is free to download on the App Store.

A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers.

Stay tuned here for more details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/xNIdJE44cI — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) November 1, 2019

