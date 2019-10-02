Mario Kart Tour becomes Nintendo’s biggest mobile game launch yet with 90M downloads

Mario Kart Tour has become Nintendo’s biggest mobile game launch ever, according to new data from Sensor Tower. Since its release last week, Mario Kart Tour has been downloaded over 90 million times, which is far more than any prior Nintendo game.

With 90 million downloads in the last week, Mario Kart Tour has a commanding lead over Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which was downloaded 14.3 million times in its first week. Super Mario Run was downloaded 13 million times during week one, followed by Fire Emblem Heroes at 8.1 million.

On iOS specifically, Mario Kart Tour has been downloaded 36.5 million times, while the Android version of the game has been downloaded 53.5 million times. This is to be expected considering the larger Android user base.

In terms of revenue, however, iOS users are spending more on Mario Kart Tour so far. In total, Nintendo has earned $12.7 million in revenue, with $9.6 million coming from iOS and $3.1 million coming from Android.

Here’s how that one week spending compares to Nintendo’s other mobile game launches:

In terms of week one player spending, Mario Kart Tour has taken third place with $12.7 million, finishing behind Super Mario Run’s $16.1 million and Fire Emblem Heroes’ $28.2 million. It should be noted that Super Mario Run features a paywall to access the full game, while Fire Emblem Heroes is completely free-to-play. At this very early stage, that gives Mario Kart Tour a revenue per download of $0.26 on iOS, compared to $0.06 on Android.

Mario Kart Tour has faced some criticism for its monetization practices, locking certain key features and characters behind subscriptions and in-app purchases. The app is free to download on the App Store.

What do you think of Mario Kart Tour so far? Have you enjoyed playing it or have the in-app purchases and subscriptions pushed you away? Let us know what you think downing the comments.

