Mario Kart Tour has a successful first month for Nintendo, but revenue lags

Just over a month ago, Nintendo released its highly anticipated Mario Kart Tour game for both iOS and Android. The initial launch day stats looked strong, and new data from Sensor Tower today reveals that Mario Kart Tour was downloaded over 123 million times in its first month of availability.

Sensor Tower explains that Mario Kart Tour amassed 123.9 million unique downloads across the App Store and Google Play during its first month. This makes it Nintendo’s most successful mobile game launch yet in terms of downloads. Super Mario Run saw 21.8 million downloads during its first month, followed closely by Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp at 19.1 million.

In terms of revenue, Mario Kart Tour has generated $37.4 million in player spending so far. This makes Mario Kart Tour the second most successful mobile game for Nintendo, trailing the $67.6 million grossed by Fire Emblem Heroes during its first month.

This comes out to an average of $0.26 spent per player:

Mario Kart Tour is faring less well in terms of revenue per download, with an average of $0.26 spent per player — a slight improvement over Dr. Mario World’s $0.19 per player, while Dragalia Lost’s impressive $16.50 per player in its first month has yet to be beat.

While Mario Kart Tour has been successful for Nintendo, Pokémon GO still has a clear lead. Niantic’s game was downloaded 163 million downloads during its first 30 days – and it was limited to three countries at launch, compared to Mario Kart Tour’s global launch.

Have you played Mario Kart Tour for iOS yet? What do you think of it? Let us know down in the comments! The app is free to download on the App Store.

