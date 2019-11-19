Black Friday is set to be home to this year’s best Apple Watch deals. All of the top retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all slated to offer aggressive discounts on Apple’s latest wearables. Specifically, large price drops on Apple Watch Series 3 and the new Apple Watch Series 5 are sure to be the most popular this time around. You’ll find all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals down below.

Best Apple Watch deals that are live right now

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and Cellular has hit a new Amazon all-time low at $199. That’s down from its original $300 price tag and a match of the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. You’re basically getting cellular connectivity here for free, given that the GPS model has an official MSRP of the same price. This notable Apple Watch Black Friday deal delivers solid value for those not needing the larger, always-on display, found on more recent models. If you want the non-cellular model, it’s currently on sale for $170, although be sure to check below for better deals on the horizon.

Meanwhile, if you want the latest generation model, Apple Watch Series 4 is currently up to $350 off. This is the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date and arguably the best Apple Watch Black Friday deal available at this time. A number of different models are on sale, including high-end cellular and stainless steel models, marking all-time lows on various models. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

The recently-released Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale with up to $80 off currently. Most of the discounted listings center around high-end models, while GPS-only aluminum listings are largely marked down by $15 or so. Check out our review of the latest Apple Watch for additional details and more.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals to come

Without a doubt, this year’s most anticipated and best Apple Watch Black Friday deal comes on the Series 3 GPS variation at $129. As I told you last week, this will likely be the hottest deals come Thanksgiving week. While Fitbit and others may offer more aggressive pricing, its Apple Watch Series 3 that is sure to steal the show throughout Black Friday.

We’re also expecting to see Apple Watch Series 5 hit $100 off for the first time during Black Friday, marking the best prices to date on various high-end models. Entry-level GPS configurations are expected to be discounted by $50. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 4 is likely to be continually marked down by $350 throughout Black Friday until inventory is exhausted at most mainstream retailers.

