[Update: Now live] City of Cupertino launching on-demand public transport, available for all Apple employees

The City of Cupertino is launching a new on-demand public transportation option later this month that will cover the entire city and offer affordable rides that users can grab via an iOS or Android app.

11/19: The new public transport option is live now in Cupertino.

Via-Cupertino is up and running! We're excited to take you to Sunnyvale Caltrain, or anywhere your heart desires in Cupertino. We now serve Kaiser Santa Clara & PAMF. For more information, visit https://t.co/sgoHAYEora. pic.twitter.com/gwc0yubMsR — Cupertino (@CityofCupertino) November 19, 2019

Apple’s hometown announced the news in a press release today:

The City of Cupertino will soon offer a new on-demand public transportation network in partnership with Via, a cutting-edge provider of on-demand public mobility solutions. Starting October 29, residents and commuters in Cupertino will be able to use the Via app (or phone reservation system) to hail a shuttle directly from their mobile devices, providing more efficient connections to CalTrain and increasing connectivity across the city.

The city highlights that using Via for the new transportation option gives users the ability to get a ride whenever they need it instead of relying on bus routes and schedules. It’s like blending Uber and a traditional bus option.

Cupertino’s Mayor, Steven Scharf, shared a statement on how the initiative will move public transportation forward for the city.

“This partnership with Via is the next generation of what public transportation can be, allowing us to increase mobility while taking a step toward our larger goal of reducing traffic congestion across Cupertino,” said Mayor Steven Scharf.

For now, the program will use six “Cupertino-branded Mercedes Metris vans, which seat six passengers in addition to a driver, growing to 10 vehicles over time.” There will also be a wheelchair accessible vehicle as part of the fleet.

Since the new transportation is available for both residents and commuters, all of Apple’s employees will be able to take advantage of the service.

Via has previously been implemented in NYC, Washington DC, and Chicago. For the City of Cupertino, rides will cost $5. Weekly passes will go for $17 and monthly passes will be available for $60.

Starting on Tuesday, October 29th, Via will begin operating in Cupertino. Normal service will run Monday-Friday from 6 am to 8 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Via is a free download from the App Store for iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

