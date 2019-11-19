Eero is launching a redesigned iOS app for its popular mesh WiFi router systems today. The change sees the app adopt a simpler design that uses a bottom tab bar and features system-wide Dark Mode in iOS 13 among other tweaks.

Eero’s new iOS app that is arriving sometime today features a bottom tab bar that houses Home, Activity, Discover, and Settings for a simpler user experience (via The Verge).

The Home tab provides a quick overview of the network, including which devices are currently connected. Conveniently, it separates the devices by category, such as Computers & Personal, Entertainment, and so on. This page also includes a prominent button in the upper-right corner to quickly add a device to the network, either through a QR code or Amazon Wi-Fi simple setup.

The Activity tab offers an overview and a timeline section to keep an eye on your network. This tab will also give users access to security scans via Eero’s Secure subscription service.

It sounds like the Discover tab could become busy with promotions and offers but we’ll have to wait and see…

The Discover tab will be a showcase for new features and services available, such as the Eero Secure service or Amazon’s Wi-Fi simple setup. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn into a wasteland of pushy ads to get you to sign up for services, but we’ll see. In a statement about the new design, Eero CEO Nick Weaver said, “We are eager to roll out more integrations so customers can use all of their favorite smart home devices to connect, secure, and manage their connected home.”

In the new Settings tab users can access the new iOS 13 Dark Mode support. Even though Eero has committed to bringing HomeKit support to its mesh routers no word on that for now as “An Eero representative said the company had “nothing to share on HomeKit” when asked about it.”

Eero happens to be the second company acquired by Amazon that still says they will eventually bring Apple HomeKit functionality after Ring made the same promise about its smart cameras and other products.

Eero will be releasing its redesigned iOS app sometime today, keep an eye on the App Store for when it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Eero is planning to update its Android app with the major changes “early next year.”

Check out more from Eero on the company’s website and Amazon.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: