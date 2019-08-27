Eero rolls out two new subscription offerings focused on security

Mesh networking company Eero announced today that it is introducing two new subscription services that work in conjunction with its mesh routers. Dubbed Eero Secure and Eero Secure+, the new subscription options bundle security features, as well as third-party integration with 1Password and more.

Eero Secure includes ad blocking, an activity center to see how devices use your network, safe filtering for blocking inappropriate content, and “advanced security.” Eero says “advanced security” will keep you from “accidentally accessing millions of sites associated with harmful content.”

eero Secure automatically applies intelligence from the analysis of over 12 billion daily website visits to enable protection against internet threats. And unlike the built-in protections included in a browser or email client, eero Secure’s threat database automatically and constantly updates. If you visit a website that eero has never seen, we instantaneously test the website to check that it is safe before you navigate there.

Eero Secure runs $2.99 per month of $29.99 per year. For $9.99 per month, you can upgrade to Eero Secure+, which replaces the previous Eero Plus subscription service:

eero Secure+—previously eero Plus—is still available and includes all eero Secure features combined with a password manager (1Password), endpoint antivirus (MalwareBytes), and a VPN (encrypt.me). Its price remains the same at $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

Amazon acquired Eero back in February as part of its efforts to boost its smart home business. A report shortly thereafter detailed that Google WiFi was Eero’s biggest challenge, and that the sale to Amazon was a “fire sale” in many ways.

Nonetheless, Eero has proven to be a popular mesh networking solution. The Eero three-pack runs $399 and offers whole-home coverage. You can sign up for the new services on the Eero website.

