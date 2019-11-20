PopSockets’ PopGrip AirPods Holder is a detachable iPhone grip/stand and AirPods case

PopSockets has debuted an interesting new product for iPhone and AirPods customers today, the PopGrip AirPods Holder. It works as a detachable iPhone grip and stand as well as a way to protect and keep your AirPods handy. Follow along below for a closer look…

PopSockets launched the new PopGrip AirPods Holder today that serves a few fucntions. The PopGrip AirPods Holder brings together two simple ideas: an AirPods case and a PopSocket iPhone grip/stand.

The good news is a quarter turn will release the AirPods Holder from the back of your iPhone anytime you want to keep things slim, charge wirelessly, or use a different PopGrip.

This PopGrip has a swappable top — just close the grip flat, press down, and twist 90 degrees to swap out the top. Then, you can swap in a new PopTop or do a little wireless charging. Or just click it in and out again and again to give your fidgety hands something to do.

The PopGrip AirPods Holder (for first and second-gen AirPods) is available now direct from PopSockets priced at $20. It comes in black, white, cobalt, iris purple, and neo mint.

PopSockets notes that a PopGrip base won’t stick directly to the back of an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max and will adhere best to “smooth hard plastic cases.”

PopGrip AirPods Holder features:

Designed to fit the Charging Case and Wireless Charging Case made by Apple for AirPods

Compatible with our swappable PopGrip base so you can switch it out with a regular PopGrip. Also compatible with PopChain for easy, stow-and-go storage AirPods can be wirelessly charged while stored in the holder

The LED charging light is visible through the holder and an opening on the bottom allows access to the charging port

Easily remove the top to wirelessly charge your phone

Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch cat videos hands-free

Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly

Repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases)

This grip is not compatible with our existing mounts

Dimensions: 56.7 mm L x 46.7 mm W, 29.25 mm H collapsed and 46.25 mm H expanded

Sticks best to smooth hard plastic cases. Sticks to iPhone 11; will NOT stick to iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11Pro Max without a suitable case.

