Spark email for iOS gets overhaul with new design, inbox avatars, Dark Mode, multiwindow iPad support

Popular email client Spark has launched a big iOS and iPadOS update today that includes a brand new design, inbox with avatars, customizable email actions, multiwindow support for iPad, Dark Mode, and more.

Spark released the update today for iPhone and iPad customers and shared more in a blog post:

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the all-new Spark — a modern email experience that is built from the ground up for busy professionals and teams to help them get more done through email. The new Spark features the all-new design on iPhones and iPads, along with a stunning Dark Mode on iOS and Android devices.

Spark version 2.5 highlights:

Full release notes:

Welcome to the all-new Spark! Our team has put a tremendous effort to redesign Spark from scratch and bring the best email experience for professionals and their teams.

*** Slick New Design Spark now feels impressively smooth, effortless, yet super powerful to help you love your email again.

*** Enjoy the stylish Dark Mode We’ve carefully selected the colors to help you work better at night and save battery life. Select the Dark or a truly Black mode in Personalization settings > Color Scheme.

*** Inbox with Avatars Now it’s a lot easier to breeze through your emails with people’s photos or company logos next to the emails. Turn them on/off in Spark Settings > Personalization > Color Scheme.

*** Customize Email Actions Select which email actions are displayed at the bottom of an email to fit your personal Inbox workflow better and create the experience you love.

*** Multiple windows support on iPad Open two Spark windows side by side on your iPad. Why? You could open a long email on the left and compose a response on the right, without the need of going back and forth.

*** Sync of contacts on all your devices You can now label an email address as an important one on iPhone and it will be automatically defined as important on your Mac or iPad.

Beyond these major new features we’ve also included a handful of important bug fixes and enhancements:

– Fixed a rare but annoying issue with wrong email titles – Fixed a bug where some emails disappeared during the search – Fixed a problem with the incorrect name of video attachments – Fixed an issue with timestamp format – Fixed crash on watchOS 4 – Fixed incorrect email rendering for peculiar cases – Fixed the keyboard selection in the email lists – Improved email sync stability.

We hope you love this update as much as we’ve loved making it. If you need us you can find us at rdsupport@readdle.com