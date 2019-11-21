Apple quietly removes ‘Ratings and Reviews’ section from its online store

Apple has quietly removed customer reviews for products from its online store sometime this month. This means that potential buyers can no longer see reviews of products sold via Apple’s online store before they buy, while those who have already bought are unable to leave reviews.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Apple sells numerous different products through its online store, including its own products and accessories, as well as items from third-party companies. Up until now, a “Ratings and Reviews” section would appear under the product listing, allowing customers to read other shoppers’ thoughts on that particular product.

Now, that Ratings and Reviews section has been completely removed. For instance, take a look at this listing for the iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio. Below the product’s listing, you can find detailed product information, compatibility information, and a “Questions and Answers” forum, but no “Ratings and Reviews” information.

This change was first spotted by AppleInsider, who says it likely occurred around November 16, based on archive information. The change applies to Apple’s own products, as well as those from third-parties.

The Verge points out that it was not uncommon for Apple products and accessories to have unfavorable customer reviews through Apple’s online store. For example, Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter had over 700 one-star reviews.

But now that the “Ratings and Reviews” details are no longer there, a potential customer has no way of knowing what to expect from a product unless they dive into the “Questions and Answers” section or a third-party platform.

This is an interesting, albeit controversial move from Apple. While reviews for most products sold through Apple’s online store can generally be found elsewhere, there’s an obvious benefit to placing ratings and reviews directly alongside a product listing.

Apple hasn’t yet commented on why it removed the “Ratings and Reviews” section from its online store, but we will be sure to update if it does acknowledge the change. What do you think of this? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: