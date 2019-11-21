Duet Air is getting a nice update that allows customers to make use of a Mac or PC as a secondary external display. This offers great flexibility, especially for users in both ecosystems.

Duet launched the new functionality with the release of Duet Air 2.0. With less than 30ms latency and 256-bit encryption, the latest software from the company offers a fast, secure, and flexible way to expand your digital workspace beyond just an iPad as an external display.

This means you can use a Mac or a PC as the source computer with either one becoming an external display. It also solves the problem of Apple’s 5K iMacs not supporting Target Display Mode.

Duet also highlights that it runs all via software, so no hardware purchase is needed.

Duet Air 2.0 highlights:

Turn your Mac or PC into a wireless second or mirrored display

Enable your iOS device, Mac or PC to remote desktop (RDP) into your other devices from anywhere in the world

All with minimal latency

Android support coming in January 2020

Duet Air 2.0 is available now for Mac and PC direct from the company, starting from $2/month or $20/year. And you can find Duet Display for iPhone and iPad on the App Store.

Last month Luna introduced Mac to Mac functionality but there isn’t PC support at the time of writing. Luna also works via a small hardware dongle.

Both Duet and Luna have been under more pressure since Apple released its Sidecar feature with macOS Catalina and iPadOS 13 that turns an iPad into a secondary Mac display.

