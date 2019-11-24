Each year Black Friday delivers some of the best iPad deals, and 2019 is shaping up to be no exception. All of Apple’s latest tablets will be included in this year’s best Black Friday iPad deals, with notable price drops mainly coming on the 2019 10.2-inch iPad. Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target will all be offering sale prices during Thanksgiving week with deals on Apple’s iPad Pro, mini, and more. All of the best iPad Black Friday deals can be found just below.

Best iPad deals that are live right now

This year’s most anticipated Black Friday ideal is now live, as Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is $249 shipped. You’ll also find notable discounts on Cellular models as well via Amazon with $49 price drops all around. Check out all the details right here.

At this time, the best iPad Black Friday deals center around iPad Pro, which is currently marked down to $674 at Amazon on the entry-level model. You can save upwards of $200 off the regular going rate on the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well, with notable discounts on the high-end configurations. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s new A12X Bionic chip.

There are a number of early Black Friday deals currently available, including the previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular for $429. We’re also seeing other previous generation models on sale too, like the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for $699 and more.

We’ll constantly be updating our iPad guide with the latest deals in the lead up to Black Friday and beyond for additional markdowns on every model.

Best iPad Black Friday deals to come

iPad Pro is expected to be discounted by as much as $400 off at Best Buy with Amazon bringing similar pricing when all is said and done. We also know that previous generation 10.5-inch models will be on sale too, with the 512GB version listed at $599 via Walmart.

iPad mini 5 has mostly been left out of early Black Friday leaks and has mostly gone without a discounted in 2019 from authorized retailers. Rakuten is likely to fill the void when it rolls out a 15% off sitewide discount next week. Otherwise, you’re not expected to see a straight cash price drop on Apple’s smallest iPad throughout Black Friday.

We can expect even more previous-generation iPad deals throughout Black Friday. The latest 9.7-inch iPad is a likely candidate for a healthy price drop during Thanksgiving week, maybe also hitting $200 for the first time. Only time will tell, but we’ll be working around the clock updating our iPad guide and this post, with the latest deals.

