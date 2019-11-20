This year, we’re expecting the annual Black Friday sales to bring some of the best deals on iPhone we’ll see all year. All of the top retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are set to offer substantial discounts on Apple’s flagship smartphones. Specifically, you should expect major gift card offers on the latest iPhones and big price cuts on some older iPhone models. Stay updated on all the best iPhone Black Friday deals below…

Best iPhone deals that are live right now

One of the better iPhone deals that’s live as of this writing is a 32GB iPhone 7 at Verizon for FREE when you get a new line. You can also up the storage on that to 128GB for $5 per month.

Beyond that, iPhone deals that are currently live are pretty slim at the moment — almost everything worthwhile will be going live next week at the earliest. As always you can follow our iPhone guide over at 9to5Toys to stay in the loop on all the latest deals as they pop up.

Best iPhone Black Friday deals to come

While the currently-live deals on offer at the moment may be slim, there’s a lot in store for the actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.

First up is Walmart, which will be offering some of Apple’s most recent iPhones with up to $700 worth of gift cards. Specifically, you’ll be able to get up to a $450 eGift Card for picking up an iPhone XS, $400 for the XS Max, and $300 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Max. You can add to that an additional $250 Walmart eGift Card when you trade in a used phone of your own.

If you’re looking for a budget iPhone, Walmart is also a great place to look. The company will be offering the iPhone 6S for $99, and the iPhone 6S Plus for $149 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless.

Target will also be a great place for iPhone deals this Black Friday. As of 7AM on Friday through Sunday, you’ll be able to pick up a free $200 Target gift card with purchase and activation of an iPhone XS or XS Max. That may not be the latest Apple smartphone, but it’s still a notable deal — especially if you’re already a major Target shopper.

Looking to pick up an iPhone X? You can grab that phone up to $300 off from Verizon directly when you sign up for a new line with device payments.

