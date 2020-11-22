Black Friday is underway here at 9to5Mac and we’re already tracking all of the latest deals. This year’s event is shaping up to include every bit of Apple’s latest releases, including the new MacBook Air and Pro, Apple Watch, and of course, iPads. Black Friday has become synonymous with Apple’s tablets, which are expected to be discounted across the board. Below you’ll find all of this year’s best iPad deals across nearly every model.

iPad deals abound for Black Friday

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are expected to set the pace on this year’s best iPad deals. Amazon will be aggressively price-matching nearly every offer throughout Thanksgiving week, something we’re already seeing as Black Friday gets started.

This has been a big year for Apple’s iPad lineup, starting back in the spring when the high-end Pro models were refreshed with a camera system. That followed with a new iPad Air, marking a near-complete update for the entire lineup, save for Apple’s beloved iPad mini 5.

Best iPad Pro deals for Black Friday

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is being heavily discounted for Black Friday 2020, starting with the 11-inch model that’s on sale from $729.99. Higher-end configurations, including both Wi-Fi and cellular are being discounted by as much as $149, marking new all-time lows along the way.

The larger 12.9-inch model is also seeing the same type of discount over at Amazon, with as much as $149 off. Deals start at $899.99 with both Wi-Fi and cellular models marked down throughout Black Friday and likely beyond this holiday season.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air from $559

Perhaps most anticipated this holiday season is Apple’s new iPad Air. Offering a great blend of affordability and power, the 10.9-inch model is being discounted at various retailers from $559. That equates at least $40 off and matches the best we’ve seen to date. At this point, we’re only seeing marginal discounts on the higher-end models but that’s likely to change.

Apple’s new iPad Air is highlight anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

10.2-inch iPad and iPad mini 5 discounts expected to arrive later

At this point, we’re not yet seeing any discounts on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, but it’s expected to fall to $299 or better later during Black Friday, as well. iPad mini 5 should also be marked down at some point throughout Thanksgiving week, too.

As always, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday deals over at 9to5Toys. Check out our wider Apple Black Friday roundup for deals on MacBooks, Apple Watch models, and more.

