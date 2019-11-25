Black Friday Apple Watch deals are here with up to $350 off, plus you can save big on iMacs, and the annual Twelve South Thanksgiving week sale is now live. You’ll find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Apple Watch Black Friday deals arrive for Series 4/5

Black Friday pricing has arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon with up to $350 off original prices, delivering a return to all-time lows on various models. You can also save up to $80 off the latest Series 5 listings as well. Both of which are a match of our previous mentions and the best prices we can find. Be sure to comb through the listings to find the style just right for you. We do expect additional models to pop-up throughout the week.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Save up to $700 on Apple’s Retina iMacs

Black Friday pricing has popped up on Apple’s latest and previous-generation iMacs at various retailers. Headlining is the entry-level 21.5-inch Retina 4K 3.6GHz/8GB/1TB model at Amazon for $1,100. That’s down $199 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked there. Upgrading to the 3GHz i5 model brings the price to $1,379 (Reg. $1,499). Jump up to the current-generation 27-inch 5K 3GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion model and you can save $199 as well, bringing the price down to $1,600. Meanwhile, those willing to go the previous-generation route can save big over at B&H. 2017 models are being discounted by as much as $700 on both 21- and 27-inch configurations.

Twelve South’s Black Friday sale is here

Twelve South’s annual Black Friday sale at Amazon is now live with a number of new all-time low prices across the board. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. Headlining this year is the Twelve South PowerPic Qi Charger in white for $28. That’s down from the regular $90 price tag and easily a new Amazon all-time low. This Qi charging stand features 10W speeds but really stands out from the competition with its interchangeable background. That makes it a nice addition to your nightstand, avoiding the ugly plastic Qi charger look we typically see. It was a fun change from the usual in our hands-on review. Shop the rest of the Twelve South Black Friday sale here for even more deals.

