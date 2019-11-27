9to5Mac Happy Hour 253: Apple holiday ad, Apple Watch for kids, Group FaceTime retrospective

Apple’s annual special holiday ad is out alongside Black Friday through Cyber Monday promotions, Benjamin and Zac take a retrospective look at Group FaceTime and how it’s perfect for the holidays, the prospect an using a cellular Apple Watch with kids, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Bitsbox: A crazy-fun subscription box that teaches kids how to code — save $25 with promo code HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Hyper: Get early access to HYPER’s Black Friday Sale using code HYPER30 for 30% off site wide.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/11/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-11-27-2019.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!