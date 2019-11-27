9to5Mac Happy Hour 253: Apple holiday ad, Apple Watch for kids, Group FaceTime retrospective

Apple’s annual special holiday ad is out alongside Black Friday through Cyber Monday promotions, Benjamin and Zac take a retrospective look at Group FaceTime and how it’s perfect for the holidays, the prospect an using a cellular Apple Watch with kids, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Bitsbox: A crazy-fun subscription box that teaches kids how to code — save $25 with promo code HAPPYHOUR.
Sponsored by Hyper: Get early access to HYPER’s Black Friday Sale using code HYPER30 for 30% off site wide.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple reportedly cancelling first theatrical movie debut and TV+ release after pulling from film festival
- The Banker — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
- Apple’s new ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ ad uses the iPad to create a moment out of memories
- Apple announces its Black Friday deals: up to $200 Apple Store gift card with device purchase
- Use FaceTime on your Mac – Apple Support
- 16-inch MacBook Pro top features – a bonafide return to form
- Apple Card 3% cashback offer expands to Nike stores
- Here’s how to tell when iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 review
- Subscribe, Rate, and Review 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.