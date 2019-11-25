Apple Card 3% cashback offer expands to Nike stores

Joining Uber, T-Mobile, and Walgreens, Nike is the latest partner to sign up for the 3% cashback offer with its Apple Card credit card.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Any purchase from Nike retail stores, Nike’s online store, SNKRS, Nike Running Club and the Nike app. The offer is limited to retail stores in the United States.

Apple says that Apple Pay support for Nike.com is coming soon, which would then also qualify for 3% cashback.

Any purchase from Apple on the Apple Card qualifies for 3% Daily Cash but — like the other third-party partners — you must buy your Nike shoes using Apple Pay to get the 3% back.

Apple and Nike have a long history of working together, including creating Nike-branded Apple Watch models and watch bands as well as previous Apple Pay offers.

Apple says that the list of brands that participate in the 3% cashback can change at any time, but so far no company has left the program once inducted.

The standard Apple Card cashback rates are 1% for purchases made with the physical titanium card, 2% for Apple Pay transactions and 3% for Apple hardware and services purchases.