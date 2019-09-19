Apple continues to expand the the availability of 3% cashback with Apple Card. Starting on Friday, T-Mobile customers can earn 3% Daily Cash when they use their Apple Card for select purchases.

The carrier says that the 3% cashback offer applies to any in-store T-Mobile purchase that’s made with Apple Pay. This includes hardware, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, as well as accessories and one-time bill payments.

For now, 3% cashback seems limited to those in-store purchases because Apple Pay is not supported on the T-Mobile website or in the T-Mobile app. The carrier says, however, that it will soon add Apple Pay to both platforms, expanding the availability of 3% cashback:

Starting on Friday, September 20, any customer will receive 3% Daily Cash for all purchases, including the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the new seventh-generation iPad, as well as one-time bill payments when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay in T-Mobile stores. And this is just the beginning, as T-Mobile will bring Apple Pay to the T-Mobile app and T-Mobile.com.

Initially, Apple Card only offered 3% cashback on purchases of Apple hardware and Services. Since then, however, Apple has inked deals with Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, and now T-Mobile. All Apple Pay purchases earn 2%.

Apple Card cashback is delivered daily through what Apple calls “Daily Cash.” At the end of every day, you’ll receive an Apple Cash credit for your rewards for the day. You can either spend this money using Apple Cash, apply it toward your bill, or transfer it to your bank.

