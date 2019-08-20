Apple Card now available to all iPhone users in the United States, 3% cashback for Uber and Uber Eats

Apple announced that Apple Card is available to everyone in the United States from today. To sign up, simply open the Wallet app on your iPhone and begin the application process.

In a press release, Apple Pay VP Jennifer Bailey said Apple was “thrilled” with the interest in Apple’s credit card. Apple also announced that it is extending the 3% Daily Cash offer to third-party merchants, starting with Uber and Uber Eats.

Apple began rolling out Apple Card with an invite system earlier this month. Today’s announcement concludes the Apple Card Preview as the card enters general availability.

The Apple Card deal is a ‘no-fees’ card with a single interest rate on balances. Apple rewards customers with Daily Cash cashback. This includes 3% cashback on Apple purchases, 2% cashback on any purchases made using Apple Pay, and 1% cash back on purchases made with the physical card.

Today, Apple extended the 3% cashback offer to third-party merchants too, starting with Uber and Uber Eats. Whilst any Apple purchase qualifies for 3% Daily Cash, Apple Card customers must use Apple Pay with Uber and Uber Eats to get the 3% reward.

The company said it will add more popular merchants to the 3% cashback tier in the coming months. (And the small print says that merchant offers are subject to change at any time.)

Users get started by applying directly on their iPhone. The card is automatically added to their Wallet, ready to use with Apple Pay. If approved, they can apply to receive a titanium card to add to their physical wallet.

Apple Card uses Goldman Sachs as its issuing bank. Apple never sees your transactions as transaction history is stored locally on the device and synced using end-to-end encryption. Goldman Sachs does see your transactions to manage the account for fraud and other purposes but promises that it will never use this data for marketing and advertising, and it will not share the information with third parties.

If you are in the United States and want to sign up, make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 12.4. Then, launch the Wallet app and tap the (+) button to sign up for the Apple Card.

