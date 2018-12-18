Apple Pay promotion brings back $20 Nike discount for last minute holiday shoppers

Another Apple Pay promotion is being shared with customers via email today. The latest deal looks to entice last minute holiday shopping with a $20 discount on a future Nike purchase after making a purchase of at least $100 with Apple Pay.

The requirements to get the $20 coupon code for a future purchase include using Apple Pay to make a purchase in the Nike app of $100 or more.

Use Apple Pay and get a $20 promo code when you spend $100 or more in the Nike app.*

Apple and Nike ran the same promotion back in August. Customers can take advantage of the offer though December 22 and then have until January 31, 2019 to redeem the $20 credit.

Here’s the fine print:

*Offer valid from December 16 through 22 on purchases of $100 or more made in the Nike app with Apple Pay. Promo code for $20 will be delivered within two weeks of purchase and must be redeemed by January 31, 2019. Not valid for purchases made on swoosh.com or for Swoosh users. Void where prohibited. Some restrictions apply. Nike reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer from Nike only.

The Nike app is a free download from the App Store.

