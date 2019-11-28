Apple is once again marking World AIDS Day through red Apple Store logos.

Some stores with illuminated logos are switching them to a red color, while other stores have red window decals applied. Some of the decals are just the logo, while others promote (RED) purchases …

The inconsistent approach in the red Apple Store logos does feel a little un-Apple-like, but the company arguably does more to promote this annual awareness-raiser than any other company.

Our own Michael Steeber took some photos of the Upper West Side store in New York, while others have been replying to his tweet and tweeting photos of their own local stores (gallery below).

It follows the iPhone maker announcing that it will donate $1 to (RED) for every Apple Pay purchase made at one of its retail stores or on apple.com between November 25 and December 2.

(RED) is an organization that harnesses the power of people and companies to fight AIDS. By partnering with the world’s most iconic brands, (RED) raises awareness and generates money for the Global Fund. 100% of the funds go toward HIV/AIDS programs on the ground in sub-Saharan Africa.

World AIDS Day, which first started in 1988, is one of eight official World Health Organization (WHO) campaigns designed to promote awareness and raise funds.

Each year’s campaign has a specific theme, and this year it’s ‘Communities make the difference.’

The commemoration of World AIDS Day, which will take place on 1 December 2019, is an important opportunity to recognize the essential role that communities have played and continue to play in the AIDS response at the international, national and local levels. Communities contribute to the AIDS response in many different ways. Their leadership and advocacy ensure that the response remains relevant and grounded, keeping people at the centre and leaving no one behind. Communities include peer educators, networks of people living with or affected by HIV, such as gay men and other men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs and sex workers, women and young people, counsellors, community health workers, door-to-door service providers, civil society organizations and grass-roots activists. World AIDS Day offers an important platform to highlight the role of communities at a time when reduced funding and a shrinking space for civil society are putting the sustainability of services and advocacy efforts in jeopardy. Greater mobilization of communities is urgently required to address the barriers that stop communities delivering services, including restrictions on registration and an absence of social contracting modalities. The strong advocacy role played by communities is needed more than ever to ensure that AIDS remains on the political agenda, that human rights are respected and that decision-makers and implementers are held accountable.

A downloadable document outlines steps that countries, organizations and individuals can take to help.

