Black Friday is set to be home to this year’s best Apple Watch deals. All of the top retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all slated to offer aggressive discounts on Apple’s latest wearables. Specifically, large price drops on Apple Watch Series 3 and the new Apple Watch Series 5 are sure to be the most popular this time around. You’ll find all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals down below.

Best Apple Watch deals that are live right now

Finally, Apple Watch Series 3 at $129 is now available, marking an all-time low for any Apple Watch model.

We are now seeing Nike+ discounts as well, with Macy’s taking $150 off various models. This is the first price drop we’ve seen on the Nike listings, and perhaps the best deal we’ll get throughout Black Friday. Nike+ models offer a special band, access to various watch faces not regularly included, and more. Check out the entire sale here for additional deals.

Black Friday pricing has arrived for both Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. The best Apple Watch Black Friday deals include up to $350 off the previous-generation Series 4 with a return to all-time lows on various models.

Looking for Series 5? You can currently save up to $80 off the latest wearable from Apple. Many models are $50 off with each marking a return to the best prices we’ve seen so far. You can expect these offers to continue to roll in throughout Black Friday week.

