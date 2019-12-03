Apple says Mario Kart Tour was the most downloaded iPhone game of 2019, more

Last night, Apple officially revealed its selection of the best apps and games for 2019. In addition to those awards, Apple has also now revealed which apps and games were most downloaded throughout all of 2019, and a familiar title has come out on top.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

On the App Store today, Apple shared a full list highlighting the most downloaded free and paid apps and games of 2019. In terms of free games for the iPhone, Mario Kart Tour came in at No. 1. This is especially notable when you consider that Mario Kart Tour was only released at the end of September.

Here are the other top free iPhone games of the year:

Mario Kart Tour Color Bump 3D Aquapark.io Call of Duty Mobile BitLife Life Simulator Polysphere – Art of Puzzle Wordscapes Fortnite Roller Splat! AMAZE!!!

In terms of paid games for the iPhone, Minecraft unsurprisingly came out at the top:

Minecraft Heads Up! Plague Inc. Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Rebel Inc The Game of Life Stardew Valley Bloons TD 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Here are the top 10 free games on the iPad of 2019:

Roblox Aquapark.io Paper.io 2 Color Bump 3D Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Fortnite Polysphere – art of puzzle Wordscapes Tiles Hop – EDM Rush Helix Jump

And here are the top 10 paid games for the iPad this year:

Minecraft Geometry Dash Bloons TD 6 Plague Inc. Amazing Frog? Stardew Valley The Game of Life Heads Up! Terraria Bendy and the Ink Machine

As for non-gaming applications, the top 5 charts were dominated by YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook Messenger. The top 5 paid applications included FaceTune, HotSchedules, Dark Sky, The Wonder Weeks, and AutoSleep Apple Watch Sleep Tracking.

You can view the full lists of the top games and apps in the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. What was your favorite app of 2019? Check out Apple’s awards right here and let us know if you agree down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: